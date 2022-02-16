DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flood Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley. It will be in effect Thursday morning through Thursday night.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said rain will develop Wednesday night along with gusty winds and mild temperatures. Thursday, rain may be heavy at times and there is a marginal risk of strong storms. One to 2 inches of rain is possible along with gusty winds.

A cold front ushers in much colder air by Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop off quickly and the rain changes over to a wintry mix before changing over to snow. As the temperatures drop rapid icing is possible and travel may become tricky. Winds continue to gusty and this may cause low visibilities. Most areas are looking at up to an inch of snowfall. Far northern counties may see up to 2 inches of snowfall.