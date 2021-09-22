Flood watch in effect for several counties in Miami Valley

Miami Valley News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood watch is in effect in several Miami Valley counties Wednesday.

Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties are under a flood watch through late Wednesday night.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said temperatures are falling behind a cold front. At midnight it was 70 degrees. At 6 a.m. the temperature was 58 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s well into the afternoon.

We will continue to see a soggy day. It’s a washout with periods of heavy rain all day long. 2-4 inches of rain is likely. Be prepared to move to higher ground if you live in a flood-prone area.

The wind will be gusty. We have seen 30 mph wind gusts Wednesday morning. The combination of wind and saturated soil may lead to fallen trees. There is a fallen tree on Riverside Dr. at Ridge Ave.

