Flood watch in effect for several counties in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood watch is in effect in several Miami Valley counties Wednesday.

Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties are under a flood watch through late Wednesday night.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said temperatures are falling behind a cold front. At midnight it was 70 degrees. At 6 a.m. the temperature was 58 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s well into the afternoon.

We will continue to see a soggy day. It’s a washout with periods of heavy rain all day long. 2-4 inches of rain is likely. Be prepared to move to higher ground if you live in a flood-prone area.

The wind will be gusty. We have seen 30 mph wind gusts Wednesday morning. The combination of wind and saturated soil may lead to fallen trees. There is a fallen tree on Riverside Dr. at Ridge Ave.

[5:24 AM] A cold front will move east across the area today as low pressure along the boundary deepens. This system will bring widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain will be possible. A strong or severe storm may occur over the far east this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Am7m7NhQiV — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 22, 2021

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.