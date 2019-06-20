Flood footage hits social media after northern Miami Valley counties hit with more rain

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the third-consecutive night, heavy rains pounded Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Shelby and Champaign counties, flooding the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine and other areas in the Northern Miami Valley.

One of these men lost a car because of flooding. Parked behind their apartment. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/ZuVTra42VW — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWDTN) June 20, 2019

The Mercer Health Community Medical Center is surrounded by water, sandbags blocking doors pic.twitter.com/pt7P9cV2sc — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) June 20, 2019

The family is one of these Celina homes tells me they haven’t even finished cleaning up the mess from the last flood at the end of April pic.twitter.com/ZoXwPB0BEZ — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) June 20, 2019

Flash flooding is closing down roads across the northern Miami Valley. It forced families in these homes to evacuate overnight @WDTN pic.twitter.com/LP1uTnOEtM — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) June 20, 2019

Look at this intense flooding on one street! Shelby county is on a flash flood warning until 1:30 am @WDTN @WDTNWXALERTS #OhioWX pic.twitter.com/LoctIEavR0 — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) June 20, 2019

Major flooding in Columbus led to I-71 and other highways to be shut down. Some motorists needed rescued by boat. Matt Bruning of the Ohio Department of Transportation was tweeting images of the situation last night.

Looks like emergency crews are using boats to get people out of their vehicles on I-71 at SR-665 south of Columbus. pic.twitter.com/kTUoAta51g — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 20, 2019

High water on I-71 at SR-665 causing traffic issues. This is the view from one of our trucks working to assist. pic.twitter.com/xy5xMeFCBx — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 20, 2019

Video from the one and only ⁦@vincetornero⁩ who got stopped on I-71 north of downtown Columbus due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/bI43nDeDHh — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 20, 2019

I-71 just north of downtown Columbus is a lake. Just heard one of the @StateFarm Freeway Service Patrol crews report water is “waist deep.” Avoid the area. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/WNfWSeH3FJ — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) June 20, 2019

