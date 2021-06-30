Flood advisory in effect for some Miami Valley counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood advisory has been issued for Montgomery, Preble and Wayne counties Wednesday morning. +

Showers and thunderstorms will occur across the region today. A few storms could become strong to severe in the afternoon and evening with damaging winds the main threat. Storms may also produce heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/aeJ1Cu2RIC — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 30, 2021

The advisory is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said showers and storms are likely today as a slow moving cold front triggers the wet weather today and tomorrow. There is the potential for a few storms to reach severe limits later today. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat.

