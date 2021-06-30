Flood advisory in effect for some Miami Valley counties

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood advisory has been issued for Montgomery, Preble and Wayne counties Wednesday morning. +

The advisory is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said showers and storms are likely today as a slow moving cold front triggers the wet weather today and tomorrow. There is the potential for a few storms to reach severe limits later today. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

Keep up with the weather where you are by downloading the free Storm Team 2 App from your App store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Oldsmar mom saves neighbor's kids after lightning strikes multiple homes

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Search Continues for Victims of Surfside Condo Collapse as Death Toll Rises

Family escapes Covington house fire

Xenia family displaced after home catches fire Wednesday

Semi rolls over on U.S. 40 in Clay Township

More News