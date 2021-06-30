Flood advisory in effect for some Miami Valley counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood advisory has been issued for Montgomery, Preble and Wayne counties Wednesday morning. +
The advisory is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said showers and storms are likely today as a slow moving cold front triggers the wet weather today and tomorrow. There is the potential for a few storms to reach severe limits later today. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat.
