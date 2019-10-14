Flocking flamingo fundraiser underway to support Fairborn band programs

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Music Club’s Flamingo Fundraiser is in full swing, allowing people to make a donation in exchange for the opportunity to send a surprise flock of pink flamingos to the address of their choosing.

Monday, they could be seen on the lawn of the Fairborn Board of Education.

The money goes to support band programs.

“We really do a lot of fundraisers to get the community involved and seeing the good that our students do when performing out on the field for football players and for competition shows,” said Courtney Fritzsche, Fairborn Music Club Board Member.

The fundraiser runs through November 2.

