Flocking flamingo fundraiser underway to support Fairborn band programs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Music Club’s Flamingo Fundraiser is in full swing, allowing people to make a donation in exchange for the opportunity to send a surprise flock of pink flamingos to the address of their choosing.

Monday, they could be seen on the lawn of the Fairborn Board of Education.

The money goes to support band programs.

“We really do a lot of fundraisers to get the community involved and seeing the good that our students do when performing out on the field for football players and for competition shows,” said Courtney Fritzsche, Fairborn Music Club Board Member.

The fundraiser runs through November 2.

Click here for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS