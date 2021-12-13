DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 1,000 kids will be getting something special for Christmas this year thanks to For the Love of Children, a local volunteer organization.

According to a release by Montgomery County, FLOC dropped off toys for around 1,000 kids in Montgomery County Children Services.

On Monday, December 13, volunteers from FLOC delivered the toys to the Haines Children’s Center at 3304 Main Street in Dayton. These toys will later be distributed to children in need in the Montgomery County Children Services.