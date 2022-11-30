Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For Love of Children is holding a toy drive, and you have a chance to donate!

When the program began over 30 years ago, the goal was to provide children that may not get a Christmas to have gifts. 35 children were provided gifts when the program initially began.

According to a release, Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz has gathered items for the holiday in order for children to help FLOC provide toys to over 1500 children in the Miami Valley.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate,” firm spokesperson Doug Mann said.

FLOC in partnership with Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz will deliver the toys and prepare at the Montgomery County Children’s Services building on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. The building is located at 3304 N Main Street in Dayton.

You can donate to FLOC by clicking here.