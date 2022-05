DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Fleurs de Fête” is returning to Carillon Historical Park on Sunday, May 22.

According to the Facebook event page, guests can sample more than 200 selections of wine and food from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be live music and items to bid on in a silent auction.

Tickets are $75 for purchase on the day of and can be bought online here.

For more information, click here or call 937-293-2841.