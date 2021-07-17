Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Miami Valley Saturday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Miami Valley Saturday morning. The watch has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren and Wayne counties.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

The National Weather Service said the Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon. NWS said the flash flood threat has decreased this morning as thunderstorms have greatly diminished. Active flooding could still be ongoing so check local road conditions before heading out.

Keep up with the weather where you are by downloading the free Storm Team 2 App from your App store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

COVID-19 cases climbing in Ohio

NFL introducing new measures to highlight social justice this fall

Jack-knifed semi closes I-75 N near Main St. in Dayton

Wildfires so far in 2021 are 15x bigger than last year

Judge blocks new applications to DACA program

Ohio restaurant industry pushing Congress to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

More News