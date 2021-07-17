Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Miami Valley Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Miami Valley Saturday morning. The watch has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Warren and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service said the Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon. NWS said the flash flood threat has decreased this morning as thunderstorms have greatly diminished. Active flooding could still be ongoing so check local road conditions before heading out.

[4:54 AM] Overall, the flash flood threat has decreased this morning as thunderstorms have greatly diminished. Active flooding could still be ongoing so check local road conditions before heading out. Given the saturated soils, a flash flood watch remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/jxwSvXLWtn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 17, 2021

Keep up with the weather where you are by downloading the free Storm Team 2 App from your App store.