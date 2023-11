TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A building in Trotwood reportedly caught fire on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, firefighters received a call to respond to the 5400 block of Salem Bend Drive in Trotwood. Crews were responding on a report of a house fire.

Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that flames and smoke had been reported.

Residents at the building were in the process of being evacuated. At this time, there is no word on potential injuries.

This story is developing.