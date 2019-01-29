Flames shoot from roof, second floor of vacant house in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Fire ripped through a vacant house in Dayton early Tuesday, causing heavy damage to the structure.
Fire crews responded to a house on Hoch Street, near Xenia Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof and second floor of the house.
Crews were finally able to knock down the fire, but the house suffered heavy damage.
Fire officials say there is no sign anyone was living at the house. All utilities to the home were turned off.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- New Frigid winter weather taking a toll on cars
- Updated Illinois police 'arrest' Elsa for bringing extreme frigid temperatures
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Frigid winter weather taking a toll on cars
AAA says over the last 10-days they have come to the assistance of roughly 10,000 drivers.Read More »
-
-
-
Dayton food pantry taking precautions because of bitterly cold temperatures
With God's Grace is trying to secure portable heaters to keep people in line warm. They are also looking for volunteers to help speed the line up.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations
She has been claiming to be associated with the Xenia Christian Center and is asking people for donations for someone in the hospital.Read More »