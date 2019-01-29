Flames shoot from roof, second floor of vacant house in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Fire ripped through a vacant house in Dayton early Tuesday, causing heavy damage to the structure.

Fire crews responded to a house on Hoch Street, near Xenia Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof and second floor of the house.

Crews were finally able to knock down the fire, but the house suffered heavy damage.

Fire officials say there is no sign anyone was living at the house. All utilities to the home were turned off.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

