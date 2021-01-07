CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a Centerville home Thursday morning when flames were seen coming from the roof.
The fire was reported to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch just after 7 a.m. Thursday from the 10000 block of Silver Maple Court in Centerville.
Dispatchers told 2 NEWS a large home had flames coming from the roof. Fire officials told 2 NEWS on the scene the family was home at the time but everyone made it out safely. Fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Family makes it out safe as flames shoot from roof of Centerville home
- Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
- Huber Heights wants to hear what its residents think about trash collection
- Protesters swarm statehouses across the country
- Capitol violence sparks a social media reckoning with Trump