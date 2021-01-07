Family makes it out safe as flames shoot from roof of Centerville home

Local News

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a Centerville home Thursday morning when flames were seen coming from the roof.

The fire was reported to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch just after 7 a.m. Thursday from the 10000 block of Silver Maple Court in Centerville.

Dispatchers told 2 NEWS a large home had flames coming from the roof. Fire officials told 2 NEWS on the scene the family was home at the time but everyone made it out safely. Fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

