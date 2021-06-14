Flag Day: Pay tribute to the U.S. flag, properly retire an old one in Greene County Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event where people can show an honorable display of patriotism on Flag Day Monday.

As people gather in communities across America to pay tribute and respect for the flag, the sheriff’s office will hold a ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

If you have an old flag that you would like to retire properly, you can bring it to the event or to any of the following locations: