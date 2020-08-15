Fiver Rivers Health Center hosting pop-up testing site Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers Health Centers, in partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard, is hosting a free pop-up testing site Saturday, Aug. 15.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Five Rivers Family Health Center.  Face masks are required and organizers will provide them to anyone that doesn’t have one. No doctor’s order is required to receive a test and children under 10 are welcome.

Test results should be expected within approximately seven days. 

Organizers ask that participants bring their state ID or driver’s license.  Appointments are not required, but preregistration is encouraged online

