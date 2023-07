MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An overnight crash in Miami Township sent five people to the hospital.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, a motorcyclist reportedly drove into the back of a parked vehicle along the northbound ramp of I-675 at mile marker 0 just after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement confirmed to 2 NEWS that the injuries suffered are considered to be minor.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but is suspected to be related to weather conditions.