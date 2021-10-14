BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks wants to get your input as it creates plans for two parks.

According to a release, the plans are for Sugarcreek MetroPark in Bellbrook and Taylorsville MetroPark in Vandalia. The public is invited to share their thoughts about the future of these MetroParks during these open houses:

Sugarcreek MetroPark open house sessions

When: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sugarcreek MetroPark operations building, 7636 Wilmington-Dayton Rd.

Taylorsville MetroPark open house sessions

When: Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Taylorsville MetroPark operations building, 8300 Brown School Rd.

Five Rivers MetroParks said people can drop in any time during the sessions to provide feedback. You can also provide feedback online at metroparks.org/plan, by emailing info@metroparks.org or by calling Five Rivers MetroParks at (937) 275-PARK.

“All of this work is part of Five Rivers MetroParks’ commitment to create great parks where everyone in our community can experience the outdoors and nature,” said Becky Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director and CEO. “Five Rivers MetroParks is committed to using citizens’ input as the guide for future planning and for ensuring MetroParks continues to offer the world-class natural areas, parks, facilities and programs our community deserves.”

The park said the plans are the next step in implementing its 10-year comprehensive master plan. For more information and to view completed plans, visit metroparks.org/plan.