Five Rivers MetroParks offers socially-distant alternatives for meeting fitness resolutions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 may make attaining New Years fitness goals complicated for those who don’t want to enter a crowded gym, but even in the winter, MetroParks in the Miami Valley can provide great alternatives to indoor workouts.



Outdoor recreation program specialist at Five Rivers MetroParks, Jordan Hart, said for those willing to brave the cold, there are plenty of ways to keep fitness goal in check.



“We have over 70 miles of hiking trails in our parks that you can get out to…pretty much anytime the parks are open, which is, every day from 8 to 8,” he explained.



If hiking isn’t your preference, Hart said, biking, is a fun and feasible way to pick up the pace.



“There’s over 340 miles of paved trails in the area,” he said. “As long as you layer up…and just take small trips at first, and then gradually build it up and build it up [until] you’re ready to go off for a longer ride, it’s still a wonderful time of year to get out and ride and because you don’t have to worry too much about sweating.”

That’s just one added benefit on top of being able to avoid large crowd in other fitness settings. And if you’re not a fan of cold weather, Hart said there’s an easy formula for keeping warm.



“In this weather, it’s really important to think about the three Ws. So if you have a wicking layer on the bottom — something that’s going to be wicking away the moisture from your body, and then have another layer on top of that that’s going to keep you warm — something like a fleece or even like a down jacket, and on top of that, if you have a weather layer, like a rain shell or some kind of coat that’s going to keep away the wind and moisture…you’ll really stay warm.”



There are numerous parks to choose from all over the Miami Valley throughout the winter. More information about those parks can be found in the MetroParks app or by clicking here.