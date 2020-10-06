Five Rivers MetroParks introduces new Heart Healthy Trails initiative

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks announced the launch of its Heart Healthy Trails initiative, intended to help people improve their physical and mental health outdoors.

MetroParks already has three existing trails that were recently designated as Heart Healthy Trails, with plans to launch an additional two trails in upcoming months.

“These are easy, entry-level trails on paved or flat surfaces without a lot of elevation change,” said Angie Sheldon, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “Signage on the trails also helps people start walking outdoors as part of a heart-healthy lifestyle. Each trail is a little different, depending on the location and length, so people can try them all or pick a favorite.”

MetroParks’ Heart Healthy Trails are: