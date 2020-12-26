Five Rivers MetroParks collecting holiday trees to recycle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks wants to make good use of your used Christmas tree.

The park is collecting holiday trees from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 21. The trees will be bundled and sunk in local state park lakes to help strengthen aquatic habitats.

Trees must be free of decorations, paint and artificial snow.

You can drop off your tree at Eastwood MetroPark by the lakeside located at 1401 Harshman Road.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS