Five Rivers MetroParks collecting holiday trees to recycle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks wants to make good use of your used Christmas tree.

The park is collecting holiday trees from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 21. The trees will be bundled and sunk in local state park lakes to help strengthen aquatic habitats.

Trees must be free of decorations, paint and artificial snow.

You can drop off your tree at Eastwood MetroPark by the lakeside located at 1401 Harshman Road.