DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks is offering a delicious pancake breakfast to participants in National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 19.

From 7 to 9 a.m. at RiverScape MetroPark, cyclists can enjoy pancakes and live music for National Bike to Work Day. Cyclists can also meet fellow participants, find resources and learn about caring for the environment.

The first 500 riders to check in will receive a free gift. Cyclists can also enter raffles to win prizes which include passes to Mike’s Bike Park and gift certificates to Pedal Wagon Dayton.

Although it’s not required, Five Rivers MetroParks said pre-registering your ride online will save you time and get you to the pancakes sooner!