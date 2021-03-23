Five Rivers MetroParks announces reopening plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks announced it will reopen park amenities, such as visitor centers and shelters, and will resume select public offerings this spring.

MetroParks said the visitor centers at Carriage Hill and Cox Arboretum MetroParks will reopen on the weekends beginning on Saturday, May 8. The summer fitness series at RiverScape MetroPark will return on Saturdays beginning May 1.

Additionally, MetroParks is accepting shelter reservations for dates on Sunday, April 18, or later with a reduced capacity of 30% or 10 people, whichever is greater.

“In the coming weeks and months, we hope to responsibly reopen additional amenities,” said Shelli DiFranco, director of marketing and public engagement. “We’ll be in close contact with our local health department on how to safely do that.”

Swings and benches at parks such as RiverScape, Deeds Point and Englewood MetroParks have returned. The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark has also reopened.

To learn more, visit www.metroparks.org or call (937) 275-PARK (7275).