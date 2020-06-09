Five Rivers MetroPark opens select campsites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroPark is reopening select campsites beginning June 8.
The park will be opening the following sites:
- Englewood MetroPark, two front country sites available
- Possum Creek MetroPark, one front country site available
- Germantown MetroPark, two front county sites available
- Twin Creek MetroPark, three front country sites and one backcountry site available
All campers will need to follow the guidelines put in place by the State of Ohio and will need to make reservations for the sites in advance.
