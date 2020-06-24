Live Now
Five Rivers MetroPark cancels Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks’ annual Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at Eastwood MetroPark. Last years event saw 25,652 people attend over the course of both days.

“An event of this magnitude takes a year to plan and hundreds of MetroParks staff, volunteers, exhibitors, partners, sponsors and recreation professionals who travel from across the country,” said MetroParks Event Coordinator Angela York. “To be good stewards of taxpayer funds, we have to consider the time and resources it takes to successfully plan and host a large-scale event that may ultimately have to be cancelled per CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines.”

The event has staff, trained volunteers and local recreation clubs host hands-on activities which often require use of shared equipment that’s not easily sanitized between uses.

