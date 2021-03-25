Five Rivers Health Centers to receive nearly $2 million grant

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday Fiver Rivers Health Centers will receive a $1,945,875 grant.

Congressman Mike Turner’s office said this grant was made possible in part by Turner’s support of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), which appropriated funding to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In helping announce the grant, Congressman Turner said, “After supporting COVID legislation that appropriated increased funding to the Health and Human Services Department, I’m grateful that HHS has announced a nearly $2 million grant to Five Rivers Health Centers. This announcement brings Five Rivers’ total 2020-2021 federal funding to over $10 million,” said Turner. “With this grant, Five Rivers Health Center can invest in needed upgrades and address the evolving medical needs of our community during the pandemic. I will continue to support Five Rivers in their mission to provide quality care to thousands across the Dayton region.”

Five Rivers Health Centers CEO Gina McFarlane-El said, “Five Rivers Health Centers is thrilled to receive this nearly $2 million grant, which will support needed improvements and additional healthcare services for our patients,” said McFarlane-El. “We are grateful for Congressman Turner’s long-standing support as we continue serving low-income families in the Dayton area with the best care possible.”

Since January of 2020, Five Rivers Health Centers has received over $10.2 million in federal funding.