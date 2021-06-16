Five Rivers Health Centers to host Juneteenth event Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Five Rivers Health Centers will host a family-friendly event on June 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its center on 2261 Philadelphia Drive.

According to a release, the free event will feature COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID-19 rapid tests, health screenings, food, music and raffle prize drawings every 30 minutes. A bounce house and obstacle course will be available for children.

Additionally, $100 gift cards will be given to winners of the best Tiktok video contest, showing the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. The event is open to the public.

“Five Rivers Health Centers wants to encourage all of our neighbors to get the COVID-19 vaccine AND be a part of this fun, community event,” said Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers. “We hope families will join us for the food, music, raffle drawings and other activities.”

