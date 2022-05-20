DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new medical facility opened over the weekend in the Edgemont neighborhood.

The grand opening of the Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus in Dayton took place on Saturday, May 14.

Patrons were able to tour the new facility, schedule new patient appointments, and had a chance to win some fun raffle prizes.

The new facility will also feature a special nod to the Miami Valley.

“The other wonderful aspect of this building is that we filled it with all local art,” Five Rivers Health Marketing and Communications Manager Kim Bramlage said. “We didn’t go out and buy mass produced art. Everything is unique, one of a kind, and created by someone local.”

More than 100 employees will be working at the new Five Rivers Health Center campus. The facility will reportedly serve everybody in the community regardless of their ability to pay for services.

The new facility is located at 721 Miami Chapel Road in Dayton.