Five Rivers Health Centers broke ground on new Edgemont Campus

five-rivers-health-centers_1520627461028.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers Health Centers broke ground on its new Edgemont Campus Wednesday.

“Five Rivers Health Centers is thrilled to begin construction on a new 80,000 square feet health center in the Edgemont neighborhood,” said Gina McFarlane-El, CEO.  “The New Campus will eliminate previous logistical barriers by becoming a comprehensive health care facility for our clients – a “one-stop” shop for the patients we serve.”

Five Rivers Health Centers plans to consolidate programs and services from six different sites into one large, mulitpurpose building. The Edgemont Campus will have additional exams rooms, drive-through pharmacy, community space and on-site laboratory and x-ray. 

