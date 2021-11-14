BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- Five people were taken to the hospital after a vehicles collided head-on in Bath Township, Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded after the crash occurred on National Road near Kaufman Ave around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

According to authorities on scene, a northbound, white Ford van and a southbound, black Honda Civic collided on National Road when the driver of the Honda failed to negotiate a curve. Witnesses on scene told authorities they saw two people ejected from the van.

Two people from the van and three people from the Honda were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.