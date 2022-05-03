WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes have re-opened, ODOT cameras show, after a head-on collision on I-675 shut down most of the southbound lanes.

One driver was getting off of I-75 onto I-675 when they hydroplaned, crossing the median into the southbound lanes and hitting another car head-on. Miami Township Police said that both drivers were injured and brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the ODOT Real-time traffic map, I-675 South was closed beyond SR-725, Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Traffic cameras show one lane has been reopened. ODOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route.

OSP crews are handling the crash investigation