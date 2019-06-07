Six arrested as result of Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County

Local News

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Six people were arrested on Wednesday as a result of the Heroin Interdiction Team (H.I.T.), according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

The six were arrested for a number of items, including driving under the influence, no operators license, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Other citations and warnings were also issued as a result of the H.I.T.

The team comprised members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grand Lake Task Force, and officers from both the Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.

