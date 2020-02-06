Closings
Fisher House to receive $10K donation from “Home Before The Holidays” campaign

Veterans Voices, Fisher House

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fisher House, a “home away from home” for families of military patients receiving medical care, will receive a $10,000 donation from BRG Apartments as a result of its “Home Before The Holidays” campaign.

The campaign runs from Veteran’s Day through the end of the calendar year when BRG Apartments donates $50 to Fisher House for every lease signed. There are three Fisher Houses in Dayton and one in Cincinnati.

“Being locally owned and operated, BRG cares about our communities and we are inspired to give back this holiday season,” Jennifer Illanz, training and marketing manager for BRG Apartments, said. “This is our fourth year teaming up with The Fisher/Nightingale House, Inc., and we have raised over $25,000 for this organization since we began.”

The donation will be presented to Fisher House in a ceremony on Thursday.

