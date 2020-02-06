Fisher House receives $10K donation to help care for veterans’ families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley veterans foundation received a major financial boost this week.

The Fisher House received a $10,000 dollar check Thursday to help care for families of military members. BRG Apartments raised the money during its Home for the Holidays campaign.

“For every new move-in we had during that campaign, we would donate $50 to the Fisher House Foundation,” says Jennifer Illanz, the Marketing and Training Manager for BRG Apartments.

The campaign ran from Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019 until Jan. 11, 2020.

The Fisher House is a home away from home for families of those who’ve served to help ease their financial burden while their loved ones are receiving treatment.

“Unlike a hotel, where you go in your room and you stay in your room, the families come out here and they support each other,” says Chris Stanley, the Executive Director of Fisher/Nightingale Houses Inc. “The guests stay here for however long their treatment– or their family’s treatment is going on, and they stay for free.”

The foundation relies on donations to survive and fill in the gaps.

“We could not do what we do for our families without the donations,” says Betsey Striebel, the Dayton VA Fisher House Manager. “The donated dollars allow us to put food in the refrigerator, gas cards when a family needs one.”

The Fisher House at the Dayton VA has served 500 families since it opened in the fall of 2018. The Miami Valley’s three houses combined have served nearly 25,000 families since their inception.

There are 86 Fisher Houses nationwide.