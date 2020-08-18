FISH asks donors not to leave items outside

SIDNEY, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) – FISH of Shelby County has asked donors not to leave items outside its store as many donations have been destroyed in the past month.

“We’re blessed to have these donors, but we have to be careful how we do it,” Leon Stockman, the FISH board president, said.

Recently, donors have left items outside of FISH’s blue donation bin. Some of those items have been destroyed by rain, and others have been destroyed as people rummage through the donations. Volunteers then have to spend time cleaning up and often have to throw away items.

“We appreciate the donations, but you can’t leave them outside,” Stockman said.

FISH will accept donations during normal store hours, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

There also is a blue bin outside the store that can accept donations. If the bin is full, or an item won’t fit, donors should come back another time.

Donors also may contact FISH volunteers during normal store hours and set up a time to make a donation.

FISH is located at 1128 Michigan St., Sidney. For more information, call 937-492-1760, visit the FISH website or visit the FISH of Shelby Co. Facebook page.