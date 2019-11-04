First woman commands Springfield Air National Guard wing

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Colonel Kimberly Fitzgerald is the first woman ever to command the Air National Guard’s 178th Wing.

“I hope going forward with all the women that were standing in formation today, I hope it’s the new norm,” Fitzgerald said.

Colonel Kimberly Fitzgerald joined the Air National Guard 26 years ago when she says she ran out of money for college. She intended to serve for a few years and now she’s in charge of the Springfield-based 178th wing.

Fitzgerald said, “I’m responsible for everything that happens here, whether it be something with the airmen, or something with our mission, or something in the community.”

Fitzgerald credits her single mother, mentors, and guides for preparing her to succeed in this opportunity. “We’ve just gotten to an age where the military is comprised of almost as many women as it is men. And it’s evolving, so it’s time,” she said.

At Sunday’s change of command ceremony, the former pilot succeeded Colonel Gregg Hesterman, who is moving to a new leadership role. Hesterman said, “I cannot think of a better person, a better officer, to lead the wing for the next few years. Especially as we go into the possibility of future mission changes with space, future opportunities in every aspect of our mission.”

More history could follow. Just this week the 178th wing threw its hat in the ring to be a part of the Space National Guard.

It’s an exciting move, but Colonel Fitzgerald cautions specifics are extremely scarce right now. Colonel Fitzgerald said, “We’re hoping that within the next 30 to 60 days we’ll have some details, but for now it’s literally we said ‘yes’. We said yes to be considered.”

