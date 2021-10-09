SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The first week of Vax-2-School registration is coming to a close and health officials in Clark County say they’re giving out more COVID-19 booster doses, but first doses are declining.

Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson said they gave out over 1,000 booster doses and only around 250 first doses last week. Patterson said that’s a concern, especially with the Vax-2-School incentive availble.

“That number is down over the past couple of weeks,” Patterson said. “Recently we had as many as 6 or 700 first doses in a week, it’s just like it took a pause this week for some reason.”

Patterson said the county was hoping to see a spike in interest after the Vax-2-School incentive launched this week.

The program aims to increase vaccinations for younger Ohioans, currently only 42% of age 12 to 17 have started the vaccination process.

Any Ohioan age 12 to 25 who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to enter a drawing for the chance to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 scholarships.

Patterson said more attention needs to be put on the program and the importance of getting the vaccine for those age 12 to 25.

“It certainly makes sense to keep the virus spread down in the schools,” Patterson said. “Just like in influenza, we typically don’t have a lot of bad outcomes when our children get sick from flu, unfortunately, they’re also the carriers that pass it on to older folks, aunts and uncles and grandparents.”

The date of the first Vax-2-School drawing has yet to be announced, as the Ohio Department of Health is waiting for the Pfizer vaccine to receive emergency use authorization for ages 5 to 11.