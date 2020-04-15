First wave of stimulus check recipients using money to make ends meet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday tens of thousands of Americans saw an increase in their bank accounts as the federal stimulus checks were deposited.

A Dayton couple was a part of the first wave of checks to be dispersed.

“I was really happy to see it today because it’s going to help out during this layoff period,” said David Young who recently received his stimulus check .

Young was a 30 year veteran of Bob Evans and was recently laid off due to the coronavirus shut down.

“I’m hoping to get to work within the next month, but [I’m] just hoping,” he said.

Young’s wife also received a stimulus check which will help the couple make ends meet for at least a few more weeks.

“I’ll be using it for food and to pay off a few small bills. This will keep me from having to dig into my savings account,” said Young.

According to the IRS, single individuals that filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019 are eligible for $1200.

Married couples are eligible for $2400.

The current stay at home order for Ohio expires on May 1st which might mean restaurants and businesses might be opening then. But for many, that’s still far in the future.

“Right now I just take it by faith and one day at a time,” said Young.