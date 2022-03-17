DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Dayton residents packed Dublin Pub Thursday, starting off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with no COVID restrictions.

“It feels great, finally back to normal and we can have a little normalcy back in our lives again,” said residents Richard and Lisa.

Some University of Dayton (UD) students cut their spring break short and started celebrating at 4:30 in the morning.

“It feels good, it feels like things are finally going back to normal,” said UD student Ryan. “We’ve been hunkered down by COVID laws for a while, it’s amazing to see people here and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day like normal.”

The students said the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health, so celebrating St. Patrick’s Day like 2019 is a dream come true.

“It’s really good to see the resurgence of everyone coming out, enjoying company and being a part of the community again,” said UD student Carl.

Birthday girls Cheryl and Shannon said it has been three years since they celebrated their birthday and today finally feels like normal.

“It’s the best day to have a birthday, everyone parties for our birthday,” said Cheryl. “To be back to normal, the vibe is great and feels so good, no reservations and no masks so we can drink up.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages party-goers to plan ahead before going out to celebrate. Their advice is to set up a designated driver for everyone or Uber home.