DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, Dayton recorded 0.4″ of snow, making Nov. 14 the first day of measurable snow for the ’21-’22 season. This is just over a week before the average first snowfall date of Nov. 22.

The earliest the area has ever seen measurable snow is October 18th, and that happened back in 1989. The latest first snow came in 1941; that season, snow did not accumulate until January 4th!

We have another chance of snow by Monday evening, but rain may mix in with this. The showers will last until around midnight before ending. Temperatures will be dropping close to freezing overnight, so watch for isolated slick areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with warming temperatures. By Wednesday night, the next cold front will move in, but it looks warm enough to support rain through the first half of Thursday. The showers will come to an end as colder air spills in behind the front.