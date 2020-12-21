First shipments of Moderna vaccine to arrive at Upper Valley Medical Center Monday

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Upper Valley Medical Center will be among one of the first hospitals in Dayton to receive the Moderna vaccine Monday, Dec. 20.
A spokesperson for the hospital said they are expecting 600 doses. Once the shipment arrives, they will begin vaccinating frontline workers.
The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week.
