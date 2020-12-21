First shipments of Moderna vaccine to arrive at Upper Valley Medical Center Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Upper Valley Medical Center will be among one of the first hospitals in Dayton to receive the Moderna vaccine Monday, Dec. 20.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they are expecting 600 doses. Once the shipment arrives, they will begin vaccinating frontline workers.

The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS