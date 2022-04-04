SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Springfield Masonic Community Clinic on Monday, April 4.

Partnering with Premier Health, the Springfield Masonic Community opened its clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our community members an opportunity like this!” states Tony Berardi, President of Springfield Masonic Community.

The clinic marks the first retirement community to partner with Premier Health to provide staffing for on-campus medical care.