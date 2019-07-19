First responders staying safe during heat warning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Asst. Chief Andrew Braun with the Dayton Fire Department stopped by 2 NEWS Friday to discuss how first responders stay safe during these periods of extreme heat.

Many citizens are being advised to stay indoors this weekend to stay cool, but firefighters and emergency responders don’t have this option.

“The first thing we do is modify the uniform and allow our crews to change into t-shirts and shorts if they’re not in the ambulance units. Frequent breaks, frequent rests at the fires. We bring more people to fires to allow more breaks and allow our members to cool off,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of cooling centers around the area.

You can find a list of those here.

