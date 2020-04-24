First responders show appreciation for health care workers at Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders said thank you to area healthcare workers Thursday night at Grandview Medical Center.

Police, Fire, and EMS squads did a drive-by salute with sirens and lights to express their appreciation from a distance.

“#ThankYou for your selfless work helping others during this pandemic,” Dayton Police said on Twitter.

The rain held off just long enough so we could salute the healthcare and all workers at @KetteringHealth Grandview Hospital. #ThankYou for your selfless work helping others during this pandemic.#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/sYEu8u32WX — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 23, 2020