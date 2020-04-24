1  of  2
First responders show appreciation for health care workers at Grandview Medical Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders said thank you to area healthcare workers Thursday night at Grandview Medical Center.

Police, Fire, and EMS squads did a drive-by salute with sirens and lights to express their appreciation from a distance.

“#ThankYou for your selfless work helping others during this pandemic,” Dayton Police said on Twitter.

