First responders show appreciation for health care workers at Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders said thank you to area healthcare workers Thursday night at Grandview Medical Center.
Police, Fire, and EMS squads did a drive-by salute with sirens and lights to express their appreciation from a distance.
“#ThankYou for your selfless work helping others during this pandemic,” Dayton Police said on Twitter.
