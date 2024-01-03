DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High school seniors interested in the first responder field can apply to a $1900 scholarship from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

For students wanting to pursue a career as a first responder, the MCSO’s Police Athletic and Activities League has announced a 2024 First Responder Scholarship opportunity.

MCSO PAAL and the Dayton Foundation will award $1900 to one graduating high school senior interested in becoming a law enforcement officer, EMT, corrections officer or firefighter.

To view full eligibility criteria and apply to the scholarship, click here.

Applications are open for the 2024-2025 academic year. Submissions must be completed by 4 p.m. on March 8.

Click here to learn more about MCSO PAAL.