First Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery drawing scheduled for Wednesday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery drawing is Wednesday night. Ahead of the big announcement, patients at a Public Health Dayton Montgomery County clinic said they would buy a new house or start a new business if they were the lucky winners.

The vaccine clinic was at the Project C.U.R.E. location in Dayton.

“We wanted to make sure that we could assist our consumers our client base as well as our families and those who are in the immediate community to reduce the infections of COVID-19,” said Dr. Herman Erving, Executive Director and CEO of Project C.U.R.E..

Dr. Erving says their vaccine clinic is for those they serve who are addicted to opiates as well as the public at large. During Wednesdays clinics, those getting vaccinated say they were eager for the chance to enter the million dollar drawing but had other motivations for getting the shot.

“[My husband and I], we both had COVID,” said Beth. “It was misery. We had a mild case but I said, ‘If that’s mild, I don’t want the worst, so I’m going to get vaccinated.'”

Right now, more than 5 million Ohioans have at least started the vaccination process. In the last 24 hours more than 26,000 more people have got their shot. About 2 million people so far have actually registered for the Vax-a-Million drawing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continues to applaud the vaccination progress across the state.

“The reason we’re seeing our cases go down every single day is because of the vaccine,” he said. “The vaccine is our ticket out, it’s our ticket back to normal this Summer. I’m very optimistic about what’s going on in Ohio. We just need to keep going and keep getting more shots.”

Governor DeWine says since announcing the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery, ten other states have reached out to his office to see how they can do similar drawings. So far, New York and Maryland are moving forward with their own lottery drawings.

To register for the Vax-A-Million lottery, click here.