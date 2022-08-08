MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first monkeypox case in the Miami Valley has been confirmed Monday.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said it has identified its first case of monkeypox, but said the risk to the public is low.

The department said it is in contact with the Ohio Department of Health and the patient’s provider. Close contacts of the person will be notified and monitored for symptoms.

According to public health, monkeypox is “a viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash.”

The disease can be spread through person-to-person direct contact, respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact and intimate physical contact. Pregnant people can also spread the virus to their fetus.

On Thursday, the White House officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency As of Friday, there ate 7,510 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S., with 45 being in Ohio, according to the CDC.

For more information about monkeypox visit the CDC’s website.