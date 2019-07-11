First Miami Valley medical marijuana dispensary opens

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical marijuana has arrived in the Miami Valley.

Thursday afternoon, Mad River Dispensaries on Airway Rd. in Riverside had its grand opening, making it the first and only dispensary open in the Miami Valley.

Many local leaders like the city manager and mayor were on hand at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked it open for business.

Dr. Jay Joshi, the dispensary’s chief pharmacist, said they had a soft opening in late May, and have been seeing patients since.

That was so they could make sure that all of their systems and services were operating seamlessly.

“Making sure that our inventory is actually tracking things correctly because we have POS systems and an inventory tracking system, and they have to work together,” said Joshi. “Sometimes, the languages don’t sync up and it is up to us to have those vendors correct those.”

Joshi said since they opened on a smaller scale in May, they have seen many people drive an hour to the Airway Rd. location.

“The furthest I’ve heard is 90 miles,” said Joshi.

Others who live nearby and were at the event on Thursday said they have been waiting for this day as they did not want to make the long trip to others in the state.

One patient told 2 NEWS that they registered for the program back in December but waited until today to purchase the medicine.

Joshi said the strain they purchased, 92 cookies, is just one of the 22 different strains that are available.

“The majority of our product is dry flower and there’s a variety of that from different licensed cultivators,” said Joshi. “We also have tinctures, oils, and gummies that are available to purchase as well.”

Joshi believes a wider variety of products will become available in the coming months after they are processed and inspected by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

