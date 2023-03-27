DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in the Miami Valley on Wednesday, March 29.

According to the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will be visiting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to meet with military families as part of her Joining Forces initiative on Wednesday, March 29.

She will also reportedly be visiting an elementary school supporting military-connected children and hosting a listening session with military parents.

For more information about the Joining Forces initiative, click here.