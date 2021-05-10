First Lady Fran DeWine unveils new storybook trail in Miami Valley

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, First Lady Fran DeWine visited Sycamore State Park in Brookville to tour the new Storybook Trails. The trails are a partnership between the Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, working to promote child literacy and a healthy lifestyle.

The trail is lined with pages from the children’s book “Daniel finds a Poem.”

“All of our storybook trail books have something to do with nature and so it makes kids look around with that little extra activity that each board gives you it makes them look around and see things that maybe they hadn’t thought of before,” said Fran DeWine.

The half-mile trail blends the fun of exploration and reading.

“It was really neat to see that a lot of times when a book reiterated something in nature we had that piece of nature in front of us. So, it was really fun for him because he could really grasp it and it was a lot more fun than just reading out of a book,” said Caitlin Deblo, a parent who was visiting the trail.

Parents in attendance said resources that combine fun and learning are important especially during a pandemic.

“Trying to get the literacy aspect integrated into their daily routines is really hard. I think people get bored very easily. And so I think these kinds of things really help to marry those situations together so we can still remain healthy and active but it’s not just physical activity it’s mental activity as well,” Deblo said.

There are 10 storybook trails across Ohio. Each one explores a different book. The Montgomery County Commissioners and the mayor of Trotwood, Mary McDonald, were also present. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, the group planted a tree at the site’s entrance.