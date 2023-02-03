DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First Friday is highlighting more local businesses this month with a collection of Valentine’s Day events and deals.

At First Friday: Love the Gem City, multiple local retailers and restaurants will be holding a variety of deals and events. This monthly event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at several locations across Dayton’s downtown.

This February, special events include live music at the Dublin Pub, special Happy Hour deals at local bars, and the grand opening of a brand new bookstore: Rabbit Hole Books.

To see a list of deals and participating locations for February’s First Friday, Click here.