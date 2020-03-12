First Four to be held without spectators

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NCAA has announced all of its tournament games will be held without spectators, including the First Four at the University of Dayton Arena.

As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation, Gov. Mike DeWine is set to issue an official state order on large gatherings Thursday.

“I think it draws away from the players,” said John Newcomb, a University of Dayton student. “I think they’ll feed off the energy if the crowd is there, and I think it will affect their performance.”

According to the NCAA, only some family members of the student-athletes and essential personnel will be allowed to attend the tournament games.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

Mayor Nan Whaley acknowledged Wednesday that restricting events like the First Four will impact the local economy but added that officials want to limit the spread of the virus.

“It’s going to be tough,” she said. “We’re talking about a couple months here, and we’re encouraging people not to go out, which, again, is the exact opposite of what we typically encourage people to do for the economy.”

The city of Dayton plans on canceling several public events, Whaley said.

At a news conference Wednesday, she and others emphasized the importance of being careful and staying calm.

“We want to make sure that the health system does not get overwhelmed in Dayton,” Mayor Whaley said. “So that is on all of us.”

NCAA officials will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and make other changes as needed, according to their statement.